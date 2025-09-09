Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma Shines in India's Optional Net Session

Abhishek Sharma's exceptional stroke-play was the highlight during India's optional net session, while teammates focused on fitness and reflexes. Abhishek displayed impressive hand-eye coordination, turning the nets into a power-hitting spectacle. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh underwent fitness drills, and Jitesh Sharma sharpened his reflexes through specialized training exercises.

Dubai | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:09 IST
Abhishek Sharma's captivating stroke-play captivated attention during India's optional net session on Tuesday, setting the practice session ablaze with his striking prowess. The young left-hander avoided brute strength, instead showcasing his remarkable hand-eye coordination, launching deliveries far beyond the nets.

Despite senior players taking a break, Abhishek became the focal point, delivering an eye-catching performance. Over an hour-long session, he smashed 25 to 30 sixes, drawing every spectator's focus. In contrast, Arshdeep Singh concentrated on fitness, undergoing repeat sprint and shuttle drills under Adrian Le Roux's guidance.

In fielding developments, wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma focused on improving reflexes in specialized drills with coach T. Dilip, while vice-captain Shubman Gill also exhibited his elegance during the session. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh's fitness prowess was evident as he completed various drills with ease, revealing strong athletic ability.

