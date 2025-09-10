Omar Marmoush's Injury: A Setback for Egypt's World Cup Dream
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush sustained a knee injury during Egypt's 0-0 draw against Burkina Faso in a World Cup qualifier. Despite the injury, Egypt maintains a five-point lead in Group A with two matches remaining. An X-ray in Cairo will further assess the injury.
Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush sustained a knee ligament injury during Egypt's 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw with Burkina Faso. Despite the setback, Egypt maintained a clear path towards the tournament with a solid five-point lead over Burkina Faso in Group A standings.
The injury occurred merely nine minutes into the match, following a heavy challenge that forced Marmoush off the field, raising concerns for Egyptian fans and officials alike. The concern intensified when Egypt's team doctor, Mohamed Abu El-Ela, described the injury as a 'bruised knee ligament.'
An X-ray is scheduled in Cairo to determine the full extent of Marmoush's injury, the Egyptian Football Association stated on its official X account. This comes as Egypt edges closer to securing their spot in next year's tournament.
