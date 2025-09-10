From Ice Rinks to Courtrooms: Key Highlights in Sports News

The Edmonton Oilers have avoided disciplinary action from the NHL following an investigation into their handling of Evander Kane's long-term injured reserve status. The team's use of the reserve list last season was under scrutiny, but Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed no punishment would be applied.

In NFL news, the New York Giants' linebacker Micah McFadden is set for an extended absence due to a foot injury sustained in a game against Washington. The injury required surgery, and McFadden's return is expected later in the season, ESPN reports. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers placed tight end George Kittle on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, the defending champion in the Procore Championship, Patton Kizzire, faces a tough challenge as top players participate in the event as a warm-up for the Ryder Cup. Meanwhile, a report highlights extreme heat threats at 2026 World Cup venues, urging urgent climate adaptation measures. Legal proceedings have also settled, with World Aquatics agreeing to a $4.6 million payout to swimmers from an independent league.

(With inputs from agencies.)