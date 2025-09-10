Telugu Titans Triumph: Home Victory Over U Mumba in PKL Thriller

In a sensational conclusion to the Vizag leg of the Pro Kabaddi League season 12, Telugu Titans clinched a thrilling 45-37 victory over U Mumba at the Vishwanadh Sports Club on Wednesday night. Leading the charge for the home side was Bharat Hooda, who amassed an impressive 13 points. Accompanied by strong performances from Chetan Sahu, with six points, and captain Vijay Malik, contributing five, the Titans celebrated their third consecutive triumph, as highlighted in a PKL press release.

The match commenced with the Titans setting a robust pace, spearheaded by Bharat's multi-point raids. Chetan followed with a critical tackle on Anil during a Do-or-Die raid. Bharat continued his dominance with another multi-point effort in a crucial Do-or-Die raid, resulting in an 'ALL OUT' on U Mumba within just six minutes of play. Adding to the momentum, skipper Vijay Malik succeeded in a raid right after the 'ALL OUT', leaving U Mumba, the Season 2 champions, scrambling for a response. Although Anil scored a touch point on Ankit and Rinku managed a tackle on Bharat, Chetan's dynamic interventions propelled the Titans to a 14-5 lead by the end of the first phase.

The relentless onslaught continued into the second phase, with U Mumba suffering another 'ALL OUT' by the 14th minute, widening the lead to 18-7. Despite Sunil Kumar's leadership, only Satish Kannan shone in the absence of primary raider Ajit Chouhan. Bharat Hooda's brilliance persisted, compiling a Super Raid and his Super 10, leaving U Mumba struggling at a daunting 27-11 by halftime.

U Mumba showed resistance with a Super Tackle led by Sunil Kumar, but were soon besieged by errors leading to another 'ALL OUT'. Vijay's timely touch point on Satish sealed this fate, while substitute Amirmohammad Zafardanesh failed to alter the course despite efforts. Bharat's continued assault extended the Titans' lead to 39-21 by the third quarter's close.

In the final ten minutes, U Mumba scrambled to regain control. Substitute Sandeep's six raid points sparked some hope, yet the Titans executed a strategic Super Tackle by Shankar Gadai and Ajit Pawar, further expanding their dominance. Despite conceding an 'ALL OUT' late in the game, the Titans' lead proved insurmountable, sealing the match with a resounding win. (ANI)

