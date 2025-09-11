Jansen's Heroics Help South Africa Triumph in Rain-Shortened T20 Thriller
Marco Jansen returned from injury to help South Africa secure a 14-run victory over England in a rain-shortened T20 match. South Africa set a target of 69 for England, who managed only 54 for five. Jansen's figures of 2-18 were pivotal in the win.
In a thrilling rain-shortened encounter, South Africa edged out England by 14 runs in the first T20 International hosted in Cardiff, marking a triumphant return for pacer Marco Jansen.
After setting a challenging target of 69 in a game initially slated for nine overs, the South African side restricted England to 54 for five. Jansen was instrumental with the ball, taking two crucial wickets for just 18 runs.
Despite challenging pitch conditions, England captain Harry Brook noted the effort of his players, while acknowledging the authority of the match officials who decided the playability. South Africa's strong performance sets the stage for an exciting second match in Manchester.
