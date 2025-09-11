Chelsea Faces 74 Charge Storm from FA Over Regulation Breaches
The Football Association (FA) has levied 74 charges against Chelsea for breaches of regulations governing football agents, intermediaries, and third-party player investments. The charges concern conduct from 2009 to 2022, primarily during the 2010-2011 to 2015-2016 seasons.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:03 IST
England's Football Association has issued 74 charges against Chelsea on allegations of violating various football regulations, including those related to agents, intermediaries, and third-party investments in players.
The charges span a period from 2009 to 2022, with a focus on activities predominantly occurring between the 2010-11 and 2015-16 seasons.
The FA's move highlights longstanding compliance issues within Chelsea, potentially leading to significant repercussions for the club.
