Chelsea Faces 74 Charge Storm from FA Over Regulation Breaches

England's Football Association has issued 74 charges against Chelsea on allegations of violating various football regulations, including those related to agents, intermediaries, and third-party investments in players.

The charges span a period from 2009 to 2022, with a focus on activities predominantly occurring between the 2010-11 and 2015-16 seasons.

The FA's move highlights longstanding compliance issues within Chelsea, potentially leading to significant repercussions for the club.