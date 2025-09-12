Sebastian Coe Stands Firm: No Russian Athletes Amid Ukraine Conflict

Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, reaffirmed on Friday that Russian athletes will remain barred from upcoming world championships and major events pending a peace resolution in Ukraine.

In contrast to many Olympic sports permitting Russians as neutral athletes, World Athletics' firm position aligns with a decade-long precedent following sanctions from a previous doping scandal.

Despite lifting a previous ban in 2022, the organization imposed a new one following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Coe expressed the need for peace before changes, labeling the ongoing situation as unsustainable.