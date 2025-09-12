Sebastian Coe Stands Firm: No Russian Athletes Amid Ukraine Conflict
Sebastian Coe, head of World Athletics, asserted that Russian athletes would remain banned from global events until peace in Ukraine is achieved, maintaining the sport's distinct stance amid Olympic counterparts allowing neutral Russian competitors. Coe emphasizes an unsustainable situation based on ethics concerning Russia's participation.
Sebastian Coe, the president of World Athletics, reaffirmed on Friday that Russian athletes will remain barred from upcoming world championships and major events pending a peace resolution in Ukraine.
In contrast to many Olympic sports permitting Russians as neutral athletes, World Athletics' firm position aligns with a decade-long precedent following sanctions from a previous doping scandal.
Despite lifting a previous ban in 2022, the organization imposed a new one following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Coe expressed the need for peace before changes, labeling the ongoing situation as unsustainable.
