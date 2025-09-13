Left Menu

Mondo Duplantis Aims High: Record Pole Vault in Tokyo

Mondo Duplantis, known for breaking pole vault records, aims to surpass 6.30 meters at Tokyo's World Championships. He effortlessly qualified, expressing confidence in the fast track. Duplantis relishes performing before fans, contrasting with the silent 2021 Olympics. Other competitors, like Greece's Karalis, cleared 5.75 meters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:20 IST
Pole vault sensation Mondo Duplantis is once again setting his sights on shattering world records, targeting a 6.30-meter leap at the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo. The 25-year-old, competing for Sweden, showcased his dominance during the qualifiers with effortless jumps.

Duplantis expressed confidence in his ability to achieve the record-breaking height, citing the speed of the track as a contributing factor. He fondly recalls Tokyo, a key milestone in his career, now enjoying the vibrant atmosphere denied to him during the pandemic-hit 2021 Olympics.

The event also features notable competitors like Greece's Emmanouil Karalis and others, but Duplantis continues to elevate the discipline's profile, leaving audiences in awe with his impressive performances over recent years.

