Marquez’s Dramatic San Marino Sprint Crash
MotoGP leader Marc Marquez crashed during the San Marino Grand Prix sprint race, ending a long streak of podium finishes. Despite the setback, Marquez maintains a substantial lead in the championship. He remains focused on the upcoming races, maintaining a consistent approach throughout the season.
In a dramatic turn of events, MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez experienced his first sprint crash in over a year during the San Marino Grand Prix. The uncharacteristic accident ended his remarkable streak of 14 sprint wins in 15 attempts this season.
Starting from the second row, Marquez took the lead halfway through the race but soon found himself off-track, missing the podium for the first time. Despite this mishap, the six-time world champion continues to hold a momentous 173-point lead in the championship standings.
Ever the philosopher, Marquez remains unfazed by the setback, maintaining a positive outlook and focusing on upcoming races. "We are humans and it's the first mistake of the sprint race of the season," he told TNT Sports, vowing to continue his robust performance strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Rises: Achieving Top Rankings in Medical Education
Enhanced connectivity to strengthen educational, cultural, economic ties across region; create jobs, boost tourism: Modi in Mizoram.
Nirman '25: Celebrating Excellence in Engineering Education with PhysicsWallah
Unveiling the Global Schools Prize: Redefining Education Worldwide
Dubai Hosts the Unveiling of IIM Ahmedabad's Global Education Hub