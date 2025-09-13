Marquez’s Dramatic San Marino Sprint Crash

In a dramatic turn of events, MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez experienced his first sprint crash in over a year during the San Marino Grand Prix. The uncharacteristic accident ended his remarkable streak of 14 sprint wins in 15 attempts this season.

Starting from the second row, Marquez took the lead halfway through the race but soon found himself off-track, missing the podium for the first time. Despite this mishap, the six-time world champion continues to hold a momentous 173-point lead in the championship standings.

Ever the philosopher, Marquez remains unfazed by the setback, maintaining a positive outlook and focusing on upcoming races. "We are humans and it's the first mistake of the sprint race of the season," he told TNT Sports, vowing to continue his robust performance strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)