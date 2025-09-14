Sri Lanka Eyes Continuing Dominance Against Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Sri Lanka is set to build on their impressive start in the Asia Cup as they face off against a struggling Hong Kong side on Monday. The defending champions showcased their prowess in their opening match against Bangladesh, securing victory by dominating the powerplay.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, faces a daunting challenge having lost two consecutive matches. Their batters have yet to find their rhythm against more skilled opposition, highlighting the need for significant improvement to challenge Sri Lanka.

All eyes will be on Hong Kong's ability to withstand Sri Lanka's fierce bowling, including the pace duo of Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera. The match, starting at 8 PM IST, promises to be a test of skill and strategy for both teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)