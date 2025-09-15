Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand's Williamson available for T20 World Cup on casual contract

"The message from the players is that playing for the Black Caps is hugely important to them and I'm pleased we've been able to agree terms to have them casually contracted for the coming season." New Zealand host Australia in three T20Is in Mount Maunganui before meeting England in another three-match series starting in Christchurch on October 18.

Cricket-New Zealand's Williamson available for T20 World Cup on casual contract

Kane Williamson has confirmed his availability for the T20 World Cup as part of a group of New Zealand players signed up for casual contracts, but the Black Caps batting great will miss next month's T20I series against Australia. Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert also agreed to casual deals for the 2025/26 season, locking them in for the global showpiece in India and Sri Lanka starting in early-February, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Monday.

New Zealand's casual contracts system allows players to take part in lucrative T20 leagues around the globe so long as they commit to representing the nation in some series and tournaments. All of the casually contracted players will be available for home T20I series against Australia, England and the West Indies, except Williamson, who will sit out the Australia portion which starts on October 1 at Mount Maunganui.

"With such a pinnacle event on the horizon we wanted to ensure our best T20 players were ready and available to push for inclusion," NZC boss Scott Weenink said. "The message from the players is that playing for the Black Caps is hugely important to them and I'm pleased we've been able to agree terms to have them casually contracted for the coming season."

New Zealand host Australia in three T20Is in Mount Maunganui before meeting England in another three-match series starting in Christchurch on October 18.

