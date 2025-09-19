Spain Reaches Pinnacle: FIFA Rankings Update

In a remarkable ascent, Spain has claimed the top spot in the FIFA rankings, marking their first return to the pinnacle in 11 years, according to the latest release from world soccer's governing body. Meanwhile, Germany has exited the top 10, a surprising shift that reflects recent performances.

France has climbed to second place in the rankings, underscoring their position as a formidable force in international football. Despite their World Cup victory, Argentina has slipped to third following a defeat to Ecuador in a 2026 qualifying match.

Portugal's rise to fifth, following their Nations League triumph, highlights their continuing prowess on the field. Slovakia, showing significant progress, jumped 10 spots to achieve a rank of 42nd, marking them as the biggest movers in this update.

(With inputs from agencies.)