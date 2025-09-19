Left Menu

Spain Reaches Pinnacle: FIFA Rankings Update

Spain has ascended to the top of the FIFA rankings for the first time in 11 years, while Germany has fallen out of the top 10. France has moved up to second, Portugal to fifth, and Slovakia made the largest leap, advancing 10 spots to 42nd position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 08:56 IST
In a remarkable ascent, Spain has claimed the top spot in the FIFA rankings, marking their first return to the pinnacle in 11 years, according to the latest release from world soccer's governing body. Meanwhile, Germany has exited the top 10, a surprising shift that reflects recent performances.

France has climbed to second place in the rankings, underscoring their position as a formidable force in international football. Despite their World Cup victory, Argentina has slipped to third following a defeat to Ecuador in a 2026 qualifying match.

Portugal's rise to fifth, following their Nations League triumph, highlights their continuing prowess on the field. Slovakia, showing significant progress, jumped 10 spots to achieve a rank of 42nd, marking them as the biggest movers in this update.

