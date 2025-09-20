Canada's Historic Triumph Over New Zealand at Women's World Cup

Canada ended New Zealand's decade-long dominance at the Women's World Cup by clinching a 34-19 victory on Friday, marking their place in the final. This win handed the Black Ferns their first defeat since 2014 in the tournament.

With a remarkable performance from players like Justine Pelletier and Sophie de Goede, Canada secured a significant lead in the first half. Despite a spirited comeback attempt by New Zealand, Canada maintained their advantage. This victory takes them to their second World Cup final, with the first being 11 years ago.

Eagerly anticipating next Saturday's final at Twickenham, Canada awaits the outcome of the England-France semi-final. "We need to finish the job and be ready," said coach Kevin Rouet, emphasizing the need for focus ahead of the decisive match.

