Oscar Piastri Faces Setback with Azerbaijan Crash: Lessons Learned on Track

Oscar Piastri, the Formula One championship leader, blames himself for errors during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which led to his early crash. Despite starting the race with a 31-point lead, his advantage over teammate Lando Norris was reduced due to mistakes and penalties, prolonging McLaren's championship hopes.

Updated: 21-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:24 IST
Oscar Piastri

During the opening lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri faced difficulties after crashing his McLaren. The crash marked a series of simple errors and judgement lapses, which significantly impacted his standings and threatened to derail McLaren's immediate championship aspirations.

Starting ninth, Piastri's early anticipation led to a poor jump start, followed by a lock-up and collision at turn five. His streak of 34 consecutive finishes came to an end, cutting his lead over teammate Lando Norris to 25 points. McLaren's goal of securing their second successive constructors' title must wait until Singapore.

The Australian driver admitted this was not his finest performance and recognized the personal misjudgments, including a five-second penalty, that marred his race. Despite this setback, Piastri remains committed to focusing on his performance for the rest of the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India Clinches Victory Over Pakistan in Asia Cup Thriller

Cricket Clash: India Triumphs Over Pakistan with Stellar Chase

Brazilians Rise Up: Artists Lead the Charge Against Bolsonaro Amnesty

India's Power Play: A Cricket Showdown in Numbers

