Fritz Seals Laver Cup Victory for Team World with Triumph Over Zverev

Taylor Fritz delivered the decisive victory for Team World against Team Europe at the Laver Cup in San Francisco on Sunday. By defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(4), Team World secured a 15-9 win, reclaiming the men's team competition title.

This triumph marked Team World's third overall victory in the eight editions of the Laver Cup, and their celebratory mood was palpable at the Chase Center. "We're going to have a fun night," said Fritz. "We're definitely popping champagne in the locker room in a few minutes." Captain Andre Agassi's side celebrated with enthusiasm following their consecutive wins in 2022 and 2023.

Despite Team Europe narrowing the gap with matches led by Carlos Alcaraz, Norway's Casper Ruud, and Australia's Alex De Minaur, Team World maintained their lead. The competition now looks toward the 2026 edition set to take place at London's O2 Arena.

