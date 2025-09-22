Xtep Debuts First Running Club Store in Singapore
Xtep, a prominent Chinese sportswear brand, has launched its first Asian running club store in Singapore's Kallang Wave Mall. Combining retail with community spaces, the store targets both elite and amateur runners. Xtep aims to foster a supportive running culture with training programs, events, and cutting-edge gear.
Xtep, the renowned Chinese performance sportswear brand, has made a significant move by launching its first running club store in Asia, located at Singapore's Kallang Wave Mall.
Aimed at becoming more than just a retail space, the store serves as a community hub for runners, offering immersive displays of high-performance running gear, personalized services for professional athletes, and hosting events such as marathons and training camps.
The launch event, 'XRC RUN,' saw over 200 runners unite for a community run showcasing the vibrant running culture in Singapore. The initiative aligns with Xtep's strategy to connect professional excellence with mass participation in the sport.

