Xtep Debuts First Running Club Store in Singapore

Xtep, the renowned Chinese performance sportswear brand, has made a significant move by launching its first running club store in Asia, located at Singapore's Kallang Wave Mall.

Aimed at becoming more than just a retail space, the store serves as a community hub for runners, offering immersive displays of high-performance running gear, personalized services for professional athletes, and hosting events such as marathons and training camps.

The launch event, 'XRC RUN,' saw over 200 runners unite for a community run showcasing the vibrant running culture in Singapore. The initiative aligns with Xtep's strategy to connect professional excellence with mass participation in the sport.

