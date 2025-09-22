Barcelona's Gavi Set for Surgical Procedure Amid Intense Football Campaign

Barcelona's playmaker, Gavi, will have keyhole surgery on his right knee's meniscus, the club announced on Monday. This decision follows intense sporting stress tests that recommended surgical intervention over conservative treatment to ensure the best recovery and return to competitive action.

Gavi, who's featured in just two matches for Barcelona this season, both in August, looks to bounce back as the Catalan giants trail Real Madrid by two points after five league matches. The team secured a 3-0 victory against Getafe on Sunday and also celebrated a 2-1 win against Newcastle in their Champions League opener. Barcelona's next league challenge is away at Oviedo on Thursday, followed by hosting Paris-Saint Germain on October 1 in the Champions League.

In related news, Barcelona confirmed that midfielder Fermín López has sustained a left leg muscle injury, sidelining him for around three weeks. López was injured towards the end of their match against Getafe, which Barcelona won convincingly.

