Left Menu

Barcelona's Gavi Set for Surgical Procedure Amid Intense Football Campaign

Barcelona's Gavi is scheduled for keyhole surgery on his right knee's meniscus after undergoing stress tests. The procedure aims for optimal recovery. Gavi has played just twice this season. In other news, teammate Fermín López is out with a leg injury for three weeks following a win over Getafe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:37 IST
Barcelona's Gavi Set for Surgical Procedure Amid Intense Football Campaign
Gavi
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona's playmaker, Gavi, will have keyhole surgery on his right knee's meniscus, the club announced on Monday. This decision follows intense sporting stress tests that recommended surgical intervention over conservative treatment to ensure the best recovery and return to competitive action.

Gavi, who's featured in just two matches for Barcelona this season, both in August, looks to bounce back as the Catalan giants trail Real Madrid by two points after five league matches. The team secured a 3-0 victory against Getafe on Sunday and also celebrated a 2-1 win against Newcastle in their Champions League opener. Barcelona's next league challenge is away at Oviedo on Thursday, followed by hosting Paris-Saint Germain on October 1 in the Champions League.

In related news, Barcelona confirmed that midfielder Fermín López has sustained a left leg muscle injury, sidelining him for around three weeks. López was injured towards the end of their match against Getafe, which Barcelona won convincingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fed Frenzy: Trump's Pick Sparks Interest Rate Debate

Fed Frenzy: Trump's Pick Sparks Interest Rate Debate

 United States
2
India's Strategic Push for Enhanced Energy Storage

India's Strategic Push for Enhanced Energy Storage

 India
3
Mystery in Tea Garden: Woman Found Dead in Plastic Bag

Mystery in Tea Garden: Woman Found Dead in Plastic Bag

 India
4
Showdown in Court: Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Drama Unfolds

Showdown in Court: Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Drama Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025