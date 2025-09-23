Tennis Legend Nikola Pilic: A Legacy of Triumph

Renowned former Croatian tennis player and esteemed coach, Nikola Pilic, has passed away at the age of 86, as confirmed by the Croatian Tennis Association. Pilic was a pivotal figure on the international tennis stage, notably leading Germany to three Davis Cup victories and later guiding Croatia to their first in 2005.

Pilic's expertise wasn't confined to team victories. He was instrumental in shaping the career of 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, who joined Pilic's academy in Germany at just 12 years old. Djokovic described Pilic as his 'tennis father,' acknowledging the significant role he played in his development both on and off the court.

Throughout his career, Pilic was celebrated not only for his achievements as a player, including a French Open final appearance, but also for his remarkable success as a coach. His contributions to the sport have left an indelible mark on tennis and continue to inspire the next generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)