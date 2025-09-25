Shreyas Iyer's Strategic Break: Aiming for One-Day Success Amidst Red-Ball Hiatus

India's Chief Selector, Ajit Agarkar, has articulated the ongoing absence of Shreyas Iyer from red-ball cricket, attributing it to fitness setbacks. Despite his integral role in the white-ball squad, Iyer will lead the India A team against Australia A before partaking in the upcoming ODI series in Australia.

Addressing selection considerations for the West Indies Test matches, Agarkar noted, "We haven't yet delved into the 50-over format. Shreyas is a senior player, captain of his IPL franchise, and has led India A. Yet, this doesn't inherently position him as a Test team leader. India A offers an avenue to identify leadership qualities across players."

Emphasizing fitness priorities, Agarkar added, "A statement regarding Iyer's red-ball unavailability due to fitness has circulated. He remains crucial in one-day cricket. Shreyas has informed the BCCI of his six-month hiatus to bolster endurance and overall fitness, as per official advisories."

Consequently, Iyer is excluded from the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup's match against Vidarbha. Nevertheless, his captaincy will persist against Australia A in a three-game one-day series starting September 30 in Kanpur. Iyer's recent red-ball performances have been below par against Australia A and in domestic competitions.

Agarkar remarked, "Before heading to Australia, Iyer has three pivotal matches. We aim for his active and effective involvement as he is vital for the one-day squad."