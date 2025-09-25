Epic Kolkata Derby Set to Ignite Super Cup Group Stage
The Kolkata Derby will electrify the group stage of the Super Cup as rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal face off again. The derby is part of Group A, also including Chennaiyin FC and Real Kashmir FC, with matches hosted in Goa. East Bengal won previous clashes this season.
- Country:
- India
The Kolkata Derby promises to illuminate the Super Cup's group stage as longstanding foes Mohun Bagan and East Bengal find themselves in Group A for yet another showdown, marking their third encounter within six months.
Sharing the group with Chennaiyin FC and Real Kashmir FC, this anticipated match is set to take place on October 31 at Goa's iconic Fatorda Stadium. Mohun Bagan is scheduled to play their group matches on October 25, 28, and culminating with the derby on the 31st.
In addition to the intense Group A, the Super Cup will see other equally competitive matchups across its four groups, with the opening match and final also taking place at Fatorda. This tournament, revamped as the starting point of the Indian domestic season, will offer its winners a chance to compete in the AFC Champions League 2 qualifiers for the 2026-27 season.
ALSO READ
China's Ambitious Yet Ambiguous Climate Goals
Ramaphosa Urges Renewal of AGOA as SA Seeks to Boost US Trade and Investment
Sonam Wangchuk: A Scapegoat or Voice of Ladakh's Struggle?
Ganesh Gaonkar Elected Goa Assembly Speaker: BJP Secures Majority
Guterres Calls for Ambitious Climate Goals Ahead of COP30