Legendary Midfielder Sergio Busquets Bids Farewell to Football

Sergio Busquets, former Spain and Barcelona midfielder, will retire from football at the end of the MLS season. Having played over 700 matches for Barcelona and 143 for Spain, Busquets will conclude his career with Inter Miami. Renowned as one of the best defensive midfielders, he departs with numerous accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:22 IST
In a momentous decision, former Spain and Barcelona star Sergio Busquets is set to retire from professional football with the conclusion of the Major League Soccer season, according to an announcement by his club, Inter Miami.

Busquets' illustrious career began in Barcelona's youth ranks, eventually leading to his senior debut in 2008. He spent almost two decades at the club, becoming one of its legends before moving to Inter Miami in 2023, where he reunited with former teammates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez.

Recognized as one of the finest defensive midfielders, Busquets played 143 times for the Spanish national team, contributing to their 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship victories. Ending his tenure with major achievements and closing chapters in the U.S., Busquets is retiring content and grateful.

