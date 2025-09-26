Rising Star Ashish Malik's Journey from Haryana Villages to Pro Kabaddi Glory

In just his third Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season, 20-year-old Ashish Malik has already made a significant impact, particularly in the Bengal Warriors' defense this year. As per a PKL release, his journey from a small Haryana village to the PKL arena has been notable, marked by his consistent rise through village tournaments and youth competitions, eventually representing India at the junior level and creating waves in the ongoing Season 12.

Having played six matches, Ashish boasts four High 5s and has amassed 23 points with a tackle success rate of 55%. Reflecting on the season, he mentioned, "My individual performances have been consistent. However, we are now working cohesively as a team to improve our synergy and convert tight matches into victories. We possess strong players, and as Warriors, we are committed to bouncing back." He further emphasized the team's resolve, noting extensive training and match analysis.

Ashish began his Kabaddi journey at 11 in Lakhan Majra, Rohtak, securing gold in national and international junior competitions. Despite the loss of his father and challenging family circumstances, his mother and grandmother have been pivotal in his career, fully supporting his Kabaddi ambitions. Ashish fondly recalls his early matches with Bengal Warriorz captain Devank Dalal, a longtime friend and competitor from Rohtak. The camaraderie extends to defensive strategies refined under veteran Nitesh Kumar's guidance and the leadership of Coach Naveen Kumar, who maintains team morale amid setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)