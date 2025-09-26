Left Menu

Cricketers Under Fire: Controversy at Asia Cup

Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan faced an ICC hearing for alleged provocative actions during an Asia Cup match against India. Rauf is likely to be fined for abusive behavior, while Farhan denied any wrongdoing, explaining his actions as a cultural celebration. Sanctions are expected.

Updated: 26-09-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:21 IST
The ICC hearing concerning Pakistan's cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan over supposedly provocative actions in the Asia Cup clash against India concluded on Friday. According to tournament insiders, sanctions appear imminent for some gestures made during the match.

Tournament sources reveal that Haris Rauf is expected to incur a fine for his use of 'abusive language and aggressive gestures' during the game against India last Sunday.

Conversely, Sahibzada Farhan has contested the allegations against him, arguing that his celebratory 'gun-fire' action is a legitimate cultural expression within his Pakhtun tribe in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

