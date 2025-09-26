India's Jonathan Gavin Antony Triumphs at ISSF Junior World

India's shining star, Jonathan Gavin Antony, made headlines on day two of the ISSF Junior World with a stunning victory in the men's 10m air pistol event. Antony's flawless shooting secured him the gold medal, leaving his competitors in awe.

The young talent, who topped the qualifications with an impressive score, maintained his momentum in the finals, delivering 21 out of 24 shots within the top 10 to claim his triumph with an 8.5-point lead. Meanwhile, Italy's Luca Arrighi took home the silver, and Spain's Lucas Sanchez Tome finished with bronze.

Elsewhere in the junior women's category, Evelina Shiena captured gold with her composed shooting performance. In the skeet segment, India's Harmehar Singh Lally and Mansi Raghuwanshi led their respective fields with notable scores, highlighting India's strong presence in this sporting event.

(With inputs from agencies.)