Cricket's Stormy Pitch: Pakistan's Rauf and Farhan Under Scrutiny

Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan are facing ICC hearings for allegedly provocative actions during the Asia Cup game against India. Both denied the charges, but fines and demerit points are expected. The incidents stirred tensions further in already strained India-Pakistan cricket relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:51 IST
Pakistan's cricket players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan are under the spotlight following an ICC hearing concerning their on-field actions during a heated Asia Cup match against India. Both cricketers have pleaded not guilty to charges of making provocative gestures.

Tournament sources indicate that while the cricketers are unlikely to face match bans, fines and demerit points could be levied. Rauf, specifically, is suspected of using 'abusive language and aggressive gestures' during the recent encounter.

The sporting tension mirrors real-world hostilities, amplified further by India's refusal for a traditional handshake at the toss. The rivalry sees another layer added after a recent Pahalgam attack, exacerbating the teams' volatile encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

