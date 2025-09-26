Home Advantage: India's Quest for Maiden Women's ODI World Cup Glory

As the ICC Women's ODI World Cup approaches, India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledges the weight of expectations on her team but is determined to enjoy the game and stay focused on their performance. India kicks off their campaign with a much-anticipated match against Sri Lanka on September 30 in Guwahati.

Kaur, during an ICC press meet, expressed the pride of leading her country on such a big stage, especially with the event taking place in front of a home audience. She emphasized the importance of not getting caught up in external pressures and concentrating on cricket, particularly when facing arch-rivals Pakistan on October 5 in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Australian captain Alyssa Healy and New Zealand's Sophie Devine also spoke about the challenges ahead. Healy highlighted India's strength on their home ground, while Devine focused on self-belief and adaptability. The tournament promises intense competition as veteran leaders and underdog teams vie for victory.