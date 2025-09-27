Scottie Scheffler Struggles in Ryder Cup's Day One

Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, faced a challenging opening at the Ryder Cup on Friday. Both his matches ended in defeat on U.S. soil at Bethpage Black, contributing to the U.S. team's current three-point deficit to Europe, as the event kicked off.

Scheffler joined the ranks of Ian Woosnam and Tiger Woods as the third top-ranked player to lose twice on the inaugural day of a Ryder Cup. Playing alongside rookie Russell Henley, he suffered a decisive 5&3 loss to Sweden's Ludvig Aberg and England's Matt Fitzpatrick during the morning foursomes.

His fortunes did not reverse in the fourball with newcomer J.J. Spaun, falling to the dominant Spanish-Austrian duo of Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka 3&2. Reflecting on the day, Scheffler acknowledged missed putting opportunities but remained optimistic for the subsequent rounds.