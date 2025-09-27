Left Menu

Scottie Scheffler Struggles in Ryder Cup's Day One

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler faced a challenging start at the Ryder Cup, losing twice on the first day against Europe. The U.S. trails by three points. Despite high expectations, Scheffler's performance mirrored past struggles of legends like Tiger Woods, leaving the American team in a tough spot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 04:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 04:35 IST
Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, faced a challenging opening at the Ryder Cup on Friday. Both his matches ended in defeat on U.S. soil at Bethpage Black, contributing to the U.S. team's current three-point deficit to Europe, as the event kicked off.

Scheffler joined the ranks of Ian Woosnam and Tiger Woods as the third top-ranked player to lose twice on the inaugural day of a Ryder Cup. Playing alongside rookie Russell Henley, he suffered a decisive 5&3 loss to Sweden's Ludvig Aberg and England's Matt Fitzpatrick during the morning foursomes.

His fortunes did not reverse in the fourball with newcomer J.J. Spaun, falling to the dominant Spanish-Austrian duo of Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka 3&2. Reflecting on the day, Scheffler acknowledged missed putting opportunities but remained optimistic for the subsequent rounds.

