Scottie Scheffler Struggles in Ryder Cup's Day One
World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler faced a challenging start at the Ryder Cup, losing twice on the first day against Europe. The U.S. trails by three points. Despite high expectations, Scheffler's performance mirrored past struggles of legends like Tiger Woods, leaving the American team in a tough spot.
Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer, faced a challenging opening at the Ryder Cup on Friday. Both his matches ended in defeat on U.S. soil at Bethpage Black, contributing to the U.S. team's current three-point deficit to Europe, as the event kicked off.
Scheffler joined the ranks of Ian Woosnam and Tiger Woods as the third top-ranked player to lose twice on the inaugural day of a Ryder Cup. Playing alongside rookie Russell Henley, he suffered a decisive 5&3 loss to Sweden's Ludvig Aberg and England's Matt Fitzpatrick during the morning foursomes.
His fortunes did not reverse in the fourball with newcomer J.J. Spaun, falling to the dominant Spanish-Austrian duo of Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka 3&2. Reflecting on the day, Scheffler acknowledged missed putting opportunities but remained optimistic for the subsequent rounds.
- READ MORE ON:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Ryder Cup
- golf
- top-ranked
- losses
- U.S. team
- Europe
- points
- Tiger Woods
- Bethpage Black
ALSO READ
Europe Takes Commanding Ryder Cup Lead Amid Trump Visit
U.S. Stocks Surge Despite Weekly Losses Amid Inflation and Tariff Concerns
Transatlantic Tensions: Trump's Critique of Europe at the UN
U.S. Stocks Up Despite Weekly Losses Amid Inflation Concerns
Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost