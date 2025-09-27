Roigard's Heroics Propel All Blacks to Victory Over Wallabies

Cam Roigard made a triumphant return from injury, scoring two tries as the All Blacks edged out the Wallabies 33-24 in a fiercely contested Rugby Championship match on Saturday. This victory ensured the All Blacks retained the coveted Bledisloe Cup for another year.

Despite taking an early 17-point lead due to tries from Caleb Clarke, Leroy Carter, and scrumhalf Roigard, the All Blacks faced a resolute challenge from the Wallabies. Australian flanker Carlo Tizzano narrowed the gap to just two points amid a spirited fightback.

A costly yellow card for Wallabies winger Harry Potter further tilted the scales in New Zealand's favor. Roigard scored his second try, extending the All Blacks' unbeaten streak at Auckland's Eden Park to 52 tests over 31 years, securing their lead in the Rugby Championship standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)