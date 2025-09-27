Left Menu

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Feat Secures Springboks' Victory

South Africa's flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored 37 points, breaking a national record, in a commanding 67-30 victory over Argentina. The win places South Africa atop the Rugby Championship table. Despite Argentina's promising first half, the Springboks' resilience and strategic play secured their dominant position.

Updated: 27-09-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:26 IST
In a remarkable individual performance, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored 37 points as South Africa's rugby squad defeated Argentina 67-30 at King's Park, leading the Rugby Championship table.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's hat-trick contributed significantly to South Africa's victory. Boks' coach hailed the squad's ability to stay composed and capitalize on Argentina's mistakes in the second half.

Despite Argentina's initial efforts, they struggled against a determined South African team. Argentina's captain expressed disappointment, highlighting a need to regroup and improve for future matches.

