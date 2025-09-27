Feinberg-Mngomezulu's Record-Breaking Feat Secures Springboks' Victory

In a remarkable individual performance, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored 37 points as South Africa's rugby squad defeated Argentina 67-30 at King's Park, leading the Rugby Championship table.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's hat-trick contributed significantly to South Africa's victory. Boks' coach hailed the squad's ability to stay composed and capitalize on Argentina's mistakes in the second half.

Despite Argentina's initial efforts, they struggled against a determined South African team. Argentina's captain expressed disappointment, highlighting a need to regroup and improve for future matches.