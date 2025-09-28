Marc Marquez Secures Seventh MotoGP Championship Title

In an impressive display of skill, Ducati's Marc Marquez clinched his seventh MotoGP championship at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

Entering the race with a clear goal, Marquez needed to outscore his closest rival and brother, Alex of Gresini Racing, by at least three points.

By securing a second-place finish behind teammate Francesco Bagnaia, Marquez not only met that requirement but also ensured his lead was unassailable with five rounds remaining. His victory further cements his status as a dominant force in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)