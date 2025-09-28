Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Withdraws from AFC Champions League Match Amid Safety Concerns

Mohun Bagan Super Giant has withdrawn from an AFC Champions League match in Iran due to safety concerns raised by foreign players. The club cites travel advisories and unresolved safety assurances as reasons, and has approached the Court of Arbitration for Sports to resolve the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:56 IST
  • India

In a significant development, Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have decided against playing their AFC Champions League match in Iran, citing safety concerns. The club's foreign players refused to travel, following advisories from their home countries.

Following a comprehensive meeting involving both players and staff, the collective decision was made to prioritize safety over the scheduled fixture against Sepahan SC, originally set for Tuesday. Despite receiving e-visas, the players opted against the trip due to safety uncertainties.

The club has sought the intervention of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to ensure their concerns are addressed justly. The Mariners had previously requested the Asian Football Confederation to relocate their match but received no assurances. Potential penalties loom for failing to participate.

