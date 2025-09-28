Mohun Bagan Super Giant Withdraws from AFC Champions League Match Amid Safety Concerns

In a significant development, Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant have decided against playing their AFC Champions League match in Iran, citing safety concerns. The club's foreign players refused to travel, following advisories from their home countries.

Following a comprehensive meeting involving both players and staff, the collective decision was made to prioritize safety over the scheduled fixture against Sepahan SC, originally set for Tuesday. Despite receiving e-visas, the players opted against the trip due to safety uncertainties.

The club has sought the intervention of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to ensure their concerns are addressed justly. The Mariners had previously requested the Asian Football Confederation to relocate their match but received no assurances. Potential penalties loom for failing to participate.