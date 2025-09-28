Unique Indo-Pakistan Toss Situation in Asia Cup Final
During the Asia Cup final toss, Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis conducted separate interviews due to lingering tensions. Pakistan asked for a neutral presenter, but the ACC did not oblige. Instead, captains spoke with their own legends. Unusual moves also included a solo trophy shoot for Pakistan's captain.
The longstanding rivalry between India and Pakistan manifested in an unusual arrangement during the Asia Cup final toss ceremony, with Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis conducting separate pre-match interviews.
This decision arose after Pakistan expressed discomfort with Shastri, leading to an ACC-mediated compromise. Each captain talked exclusively to their national cricket icon—Salman to Waqar and Surya to Shastri.
Adding to the anomalies, Salman Ali Agha posed solo for the trophy shoot, breaking the tradition of a joint pre-match appearance, a situation even echoed during past high-stake tournaments.
