Trophy Tensions: India's Stand at Asia Cup

In a politically tense finale, India clinched the Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan but refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan's ACC chief, Mohsin Naqvi, marking a bizarre conclusion to the tournament.

The match, charged with political undercurrents due to recent military tensions between the two countries, saw India's players rebuff the presentation ceremony, sparking delay and controversy. Despite tension, Indian players accepted individual awards without acknowledging Naqvi.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the board plans to lodge a protest with the ICC against Naqvi. The event underscored the fraught relations between the cricketing giants, further entwined in political disputes.