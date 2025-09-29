Trophy Tensions: India's Stand at Asia Cup
India won the Asia Cup, defeating Pakistan, but refused the trophy from Pakistan's ACC chief due to heightened political tensions. Despite winning individual awards, Indian players snubbed the Pakistani official. The BCCI plans to file a complaint against the ACC chief, reflecting the ongoing strained relations between the neighbors.
In a politically tense finale, India clinched the Asia Cup title by defeating Pakistan but refused to accept the trophy from Pakistan's ACC chief, Mohsin Naqvi, marking a bizarre conclusion to the tournament.
The match, charged with political undercurrents due to recent military tensions between the two countries, saw India's players rebuff the presentation ceremony, sparking delay and controversy. Despite tension, Indian players accepted individual awards without acknowledging Naqvi.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that the board plans to lodge a protest with the ICC against Naqvi. The event underscored the fraught relations between the cricketing giants, further entwined in political disputes.
