Rinku Hooda's Unyielding Spirit: From Adversity to Athletic Triumph

Rinku Hooda, born in a small village near Rohtak, Haryana, transformed personal tragedy into triumph by winning the men's javelin F46 event at the World Championships. His achievement, marked by a record-setting throw of 66.37m, signals a beacon of hope and inspiration for young para athletes in India.

Though losing his arm in a childhood accident, Hooda's journey began when he was introduced to para sports by a friend in 2013. Training hard under government support, he remains determined to win more medals for India, focusing on the upcoming Asian Para Games while aiming for new throwing records.

Yet his journey isn't just about medals. Celebrating with a Cristiano Ronaldo-style 'Siuuu' move, Hooda reveals a narrative of resilience and ambition, inspiring others facing similar challenges. His family, once shattered by loss, now stands proud of his global achievements, as they gather to support his sporting dreams.

(With inputs from agencies.)