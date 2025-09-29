Left Menu

Smriti Mandhana: India's Cricketing Beacon Ahead of World Cup Clash

Ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup, Smriti Mandhana emphasizes the importance of following processes amid high expectations. In stellar form, she recently surpassed Virat Kohli's record and is on the verge of breaking more records. Mandhana leads a strong Indian squad against Sri Lanka in the opener.

Updated: 29-09-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:04 IST
As the ICC Women's World Cup commences, all eyes are on India's Smriti Mandhana, whose record-breaking form sets the stage for a thrilling tournament. Ahead of the opener against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, Mandhana stresses the significance of maintaining focus on team processes amidst soaring expectations.

The left-handed batter has shattered several records, including surpassing the fastest century by an Indian in ODIs, previously held by none other than Virat Kohli. Mandhana's red-hot streak includes 928 runs in 14 innings this year alone, averaging 66.28 with a striking rate of 115.85.

Leading India's charge, Mandhana remains a pivotal player in the squad. Her consistent performance, peaking with 300 runs against Australia recently, positions her to surpass Australia's Belinda Clark for most runs in a calendar year. The Indian team, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, is bracing for a formidable tournament ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

