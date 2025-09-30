Left Menu

Cricket Academy of Pathans Expands Footprint with New Center in Ajmer

The Cricket Academy of Pathans has inaugurated its 37th center in Ajmer, Rajasthan, led by co-founder and former cricketer, Yusuf Pathan. This marks the academy's commitment to nurturing young talent and promoting inclusivity in sports across India, with plans to launch more centers in tier 2 and 3 cities.

The Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) has celebrated the grand inauguration of its 37th center at Presidency School in Ajmer, Rajasthan. This strategic milestone, led by former Indian cricketer and co-founder Yusuf Pathan, reinforces CAP's commitment to nurturing young talent across the region.

Pathan emphasized the academy's dedication to identifying and developing potential talent across the country, stating that the new Ajmer center is integral to their mission of expanding CAP's reach and providing world-class training to young athletes.

With a track record of training over 15,000 students and guiding more than 450 cricketers, CAP plans to continue its expansion with over 25 new centers planned for tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Their efforts include inclusivity in sports, evidenced by scholarships for female athletes, and integrating technology-driven analysis tools to enhance training.

