Jannik Sinner's Streak Continues: Reaches Third Straight China Open Final

Jannik Sinner reaffirmed his hardcourt supremacy during the Asian circuit, outlasting Australian third seed Alex de Minaur with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory on Tuesday, advancing to his third consecutive China Open final.

Sinner initiated with a commanding lead, breaking the world number eight to secure a 4-2 advantage. Despite physical struggles, he held his ground and courageously maintained his lead, although De Minaur managed to claim his second-ever set against Sinner.

As the match progressed, Sinner regained momentum, breaking early in the deciding set to seal a spot in his ninth consecutive hardcourt final. He awaits the winner between American Learner Tien and former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, battling in the other Beijing semi-final.