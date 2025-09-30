Left Menu

Jannik Sinner's Streak Continues: Reaches Third Straight China Open Final

Jannik Sinner showcased his hardcourt prowess by defeating Alex de Minaur to secure his place in the China Open final for the third consecutive time. Despite challenges, Sinner managed to clinch victory, setting the stage for a final against either Learner Tien or Daniil Medvedev.

Updated: 30-09-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:23 IST
Jannik Sinner reaffirmed his hardcourt supremacy during the Asian circuit, outlasting Australian third seed Alex de Minaur with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory on Tuesday, advancing to his third consecutive China Open final.

Sinner initiated with a commanding lead, breaking the world number eight to secure a 4-2 advantage. Despite physical struggles, he held his ground and courageously maintained his lead, although De Minaur managed to claim his second-ever set against Sinner.

As the match progressed, Sinner regained momentum, breaking early in the deciding set to seal a spot in his ninth consecutive hardcourt final. He awaits the winner between American Learner Tien and former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, battling in the other Beijing semi-final.

