Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as India Denied Asia Cup Trophy

The BCCI raised strong objections at an Asian Cricket Council meeting after India was not awarded the Asia Cup trophy. Despite requests, ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not agreed to present the trophy to India. The trophy remains in the ACC office, sparking controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:07 IST
Controversy Erupts as India Denied Asia Cup Trophy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed strong objections at the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) Annual General Meeting over India not being awarded the winner's trophy for the Asia Cup. This occurred despite India's success, raising eyebrows within the cricketing community.

BCCI representatives, including Vice President Rajeev Shukla and former treasurer Ashish Shelar, voiced concerns about ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi's refusal to hand over the trophy. Naqvi, who serves as a minister in Pakistan's government and chairs Pakistan's cricket board, remains defiant, further fueling tensions.

As the trophy remains in ACC offices, unresolved issues persist. BCCI insists the trophy belongs to the winning team, not individuals, but Naqvi has yet to concede. This unresolved matter has cast a shadow over the tournament's conclusion.

TRENDING

1
Cyber Fraud Duo Busted in Job Scam Targeting Youth

Cyber Fraud Duo Busted in Job Scam Targeting Youth

 India
2
UK Reforms Education for Higher-Level Skills with Apprenticeships

UK Reforms Education for Higher-Level Skills with Apprenticeships

 United Kingdom
3
Mizuho Secures Full Ownership of Beijing Securities Firm

Mizuho Secures Full Ownership of Beijing Securities Firm

 China
4
Tilak Varma's Heroics Celebrated by Telangana CM

Tilak Varma's Heroics Celebrated by Telangana CM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025