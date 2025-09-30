Controversy Erupts as India Denied Asia Cup Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed strong objections at the Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) Annual General Meeting over India not being awarded the winner's trophy for the Asia Cup. This occurred despite India's success, raising eyebrows within the cricketing community.

BCCI representatives, including Vice President Rajeev Shukla and former treasurer Ashish Shelar, voiced concerns about ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi's refusal to hand over the trophy. Naqvi, who serves as a minister in Pakistan's government and chairs Pakistan's cricket board, remains defiant, further fueling tensions.

As the trophy remains in ACC offices, unresolved issues persist. BCCI insists the trophy belongs to the winning team, not individuals, but Naqvi has yet to concede. This unresolved matter has cast a shadow over the tournament's conclusion.