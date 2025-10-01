Kylian Mbappé's Hat Trick Ignites Real Madrid's Resounding Victory in Kazakhstan
Kylian Mbappé led Real Madrid to a 5-0 victory over Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan, scoring a hat trick. Despite the long journey, the team dominated the game, with Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Díaz adding to the scoreline. A VAR decision favored Madrid, denying Kairat a potential comeback.
Kylian Mbappé starred for Real Madrid with a stunning hat trick during their 5-0 triumph against Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan. The match, held on Tuesday, showcased Real Madrid's dominance despite their 4,000-mile journey. Mbappé's first goal came from a penalty after Franco Mastantuono was fouled by the Kazakh team's goalkeeper.
Real Madrid maintained control, circulating the ball confidently, and Mbappé's skills were on full display again in the 52nd minute with a brilliant lob over the goalkeeper. The hat trick was completed in the 73rd minute, thanks to an assist from Arda Güler. Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Díaz enhanced the scoreline in the closing stages.
Elsewhere in the league, Atalanta secured a 2-1 victory over Club Brugge, while other European giants like Bayern Munich, Atlético, Chelsea, and Liverpool engaged in matches, promising a thrilling season ahead. José Mourinho also made a notable return to Stamford Bridge with Benfica, adding tension and excitement to the fixtures.
