Left Menu

Kylian Mbappé's Hat Trick Ignites Real Madrid's Resounding Victory in Kazakhstan

Kylian Mbappé led Real Madrid to a 5-0 victory over Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan, scoring a hat trick. Despite the long journey, the team dominated the game, with Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Díaz adding to the scoreline. A VAR decision favored Madrid, denying Kairat a potential comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Almaty | Updated: 01-10-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 00:35 IST
Kylian Mbappé's Hat Trick Ignites Real Madrid's Resounding Victory in Kazakhstan
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kylian Mbappé starred for Real Madrid with a stunning hat trick during their 5-0 triumph against Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan. The match, held on Tuesday, showcased Real Madrid's dominance despite their 4,000-mile journey. Mbappé's first goal came from a penalty after Franco Mastantuono was fouled by the Kazakh team's goalkeeper.

Real Madrid maintained control, circulating the ball confidently, and Mbappé's skills were on full display again in the 52nd minute with a brilliant lob over the goalkeeper. The hat trick was completed in the 73rd minute, thanks to an assist from Arda Güler. Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Díaz enhanced the scoreline in the closing stages.

Elsewhere in the league, Atalanta secured a 2-1 victory over Club Brugge, while other European giants like Bayern Munich, Atlético, Chelsea, and Liverpool engaged in matches, promising a thrilling season ahead. José Mourinho also made a notable return to Stamford Bridge with Benfica, adding tension and excitement to the fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

 United States
2
Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
3
New Court Ruling Offers Hope to Tierra Amarilla Residents Amid Sinkhole Concerns

New Court Ruling Offers Hope to Tierra Amarilla Residents Amid Sinkhole Conc...

 Global
4
Devastating Earthquake Strikes the Philippines, Leaving Destruction and Fear in Its Wake

Devastating Earthquake Strikes the Philippines, Leaving Destruction and Fear...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025