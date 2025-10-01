Left Menu

Asia Cup Trophy Tensions: ACC Head Extends Olive Branch to Indian Team

Controversy brews as Asian Cricket Council Chairman Mohsin Naqvi invites the Indian cricket team to collect the Asia Cup trophy after they previously declined it. Naqvi refutes claims of apologies to BCCI at the ACC meeting, as the disagreement escalates to involve the ICC.

Updated: 01-10-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:18 IST
The Asian Cricket Council Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, is at the center of a growing controversy after he invited the Indian cricket team to collect the Asia Cup trophy from the ACC office. The invitation comes amidst accusations that the champions were denied the trophy at the recent presentation ceremony.

Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, has dismissed reports that he apologized to BCCI officials during the ACC AGM. The tension was sparked after Naqvi left the ceremony with the trophy, which the Indian team had refused to accept from him, citing his anti-India stance.

As tensions remain high between India and Pakistan following recent geopolitical events, the BCCI plans to escalate the issue to the ICC, particularly after India's clean sweep in matches against Pakistan. The episode underscores the enduring strain on relations both on and off the cricket field.

