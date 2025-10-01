Left Menu

Alyssa Healy Leads Australia to Victory Despite Sophie Devine's Heroics

Australia triumphed over New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup despite Sophie Devine's century. Captain Alyssa Healy praised her team's resilience, especially Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Molineux's contributions. Devine called the experience bittersweet, despite an admirable effort from her squad. The New Zealand skipper believed the total was achievable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:51 IST
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia to Victory Despite Sophie Devine's Heroics
Alyssa Healy
  • Country:
  • India

Australia clinched a significant victory against New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup, overcoming a valiant century from Kiwi captain Sophie Devine. The defending champions, led by skipper Alyssa Healy, defended their formidable 326-run total with an 89-run victory margin, despite a challenging innings from Devine.

Healy acknowledged that her team felt pressure while Devine was at the crease, rapidly accumulating 111 runs. However, once she was dismissed, Australian spirits soared. Healy commended Ashleigh Gardner for her crucial 115-run contribution off 83 balls and also praised slow bowler Sophie Molineux for her pivotal three-wicket performance.

New Zealand captain Devine expressed mixed emotions over her team's loss, noting their potential in chasing the target. She lauded her teammates, including Amelie Kerr and Lea Tahuhu, for their performances. Despite the setback, both teams are poised for a tough contest in the tournament ahead.

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

Himachal Pradesh: Sanjay Gupta given additional charge as chief secretary

 India
2
Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti Closures

Hyderabad Meat Rush: Customers Flock Shops Ahead of Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti...

 India
3
Balloons with Pakistani Flags Seized in Rajasthan Store

Balloons with Pakistani Flags Seized in Rajasthan Store

 India
4
Public Parading of Notorious Criminals in Faridabad

Public Parading of Notorious Criminals in Faridabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025