Hojlund's Double Secures Napoli's Victory Over Sporting
Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund scored twice, leading his team to a 2-1 victory against Sporting in the Champions League. Luis Suarez's penalty temporarily leveled the score, but Hojlund's partnership with Kevin De Bruyne ensured Napoli's triumph.
- Country:
- Italy
Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund showcased his exceptional talent by scoring twice in the team's 2-1 home victory over Sporting on Wednesday. This match marked a significant turn in Napoli's Champions League campaign, as it secured the host's first points in the competition.
The game, held at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, saw a slow start until the 36th minute when Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated a swift counter-attack, allowing Hojlund to put Napoli in the lead. However, Sporting's Luis Suarez equalized with a penalty kick in the 62nd minute.
The decisive moment came 11 minutes from full-time when De Bruyne and Hojlund combined forces once more to secure the winning goal for Napoli. A late save by goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic ensured the victory, advancing both teams to three points each in the group stage.
ALSO READ
Wembley Stadium Hosts Historic College Football Game in 2026
Ali Riley Bids Farewell to Football
Entertainment News: From Football Comedy to Fashion Week Glamour and Iconic Separations
Key Players Released as Indian Football Team Prepares for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
Indian Football Team Makes Strategic Cuts Ahead of AFC Qualifiers