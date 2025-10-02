Left Menu

Hojlund's Double Secures Napoli's Victory Over Sporting

Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund scored twice, leading his team to a 2-1 victory against Sporting in the Champions League. Luis Suarez's penalty temporarily leveled the score, but Hojlund's partnership with Kevin De Bruyne ensured Napoli's triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Naples | Updated: 02-10-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 02:32 IST
Hojlund's Double Secures Napoli's Victory Over Sporting
Hojlund
  • Country:
  • Italy

Napoli striker Rasmus Hojlund showcased his exceptional talent by scoring twice in the team's 2-1 home victory over Sporting on Wednesday. This match marked a significant turn in Napoli's Champions League campaign, as it secured the host's first points in the competition.

The game, held at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, saw a slow start until the 36th minute when Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated a swift counter-attack, allowing Hojlund to put Napoli in the lead. However, Sporting's Luis Suarez equalized with a penalty kick in the 62nd minute.

The decisive moment came 11 minutes from full-time when De Bruyne and Hojlund combined forces once more to secure the winning goal for Napoli. A late save by goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic ensured the victory, advancing both teams to three points each in the group stage.

TRENDING

1
Financial Strain Deepens Amid U.S. Farm Aid Halt

Financial Strain Deepens Amid U.S. Farm Aid Halt

 Global
2
Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

Arsenal's Champions League Grit: A Stoppage-Time Triumph

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla

 Global
4
G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

G7 Nations Unite to Ramp Up Pressure on Russian Oil Trade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI poses both risks and opportunities for student wellbeing

Women bear rising climate labor burdens without gaining decision-making power

AI models face real-world reality check in 6G network slicing

Standards and adoption gaps slowing AI’s full potential in poultry sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025