DP World India Championship unveils Lotus Trophy inspired by Indian heritage
The DP World India Championship on Saturday unveiled the Lotus Trophy, the official prize for the winner of the inaugural event, drawing inspiration from two timeless symbols of India the Taj Mahal and the lotus flower.The Lotus Trophy features a scalloped top edge that echoes the domes of the Taj Mahal.
- Country:
- India
The DP World India Championship on Saturday unveiled the Lotus Trophy, the official prize for the winner of the inaugural event, drawing inspiration from two timeless symbols of India — the Taj Mahal and the lotus flower.
The Lotus Trophy features a scalloped top edge that echoes the domes of the Taj Mahal. At its heart, the centrepiece is a 9-point lotus flower cut pattern, referencing the Lotus Temple and the cultural significance of the number nine. The stem of the trophy is crafted in the shape of a golf ball.
The DP World India Championship will be the eighth of nine events in the 'Back 9' phase of the 2025 Race to Dubai, leading up to the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs and culminating in the DP World Tour Championship in November at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)