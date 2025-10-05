Batsmen and Bowlers Shine at KSCA Annual Awards

The KSCA Annual Awards, held on Sunday, honored distinguished cricketers for their exceptional performances throughout the season. Among the recipients were India batter Mayank Agarwal and Anvay Dravid, son of cricket legend Rahul Dravid, alongside promising youngsters making their mark.

Mayank Agarwal was recognized for his outstanding performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having scored 651 runs with an impressive average of 93. Meanwhile, in the Ranji Trophy, it was R Smaran who took home the corresponding award for his 516 runs at an average of 64.50, featuring two centuries.

The event also celebrated other talented players and contributors. Vasuki Koushik, now moving to Goa, received the bowling accolade for his 23 wickets. Anvay Dravid retained his honor as the top run-scorer in Karnataka's Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy. Achievements in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy were acknowledged with KL Shrijith and Shreyas Gopal earning recognition. Members of the victorious ICC Under-19 Women's T20 team were also felicitated, receiving significant rewards.

