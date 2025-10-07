Left Menu

UEFA Reluctantly Supports Miami and Australia Matches Amid Fan Backlash

UEFA will not oppose plans for Barcelona to play in Miami and AC Milan in Australia, despite fans' opposition, citing FIFA's unclear rules. UEFA aims to maintain integrity in competitions. The proposal aims to expand La Liga and Serie A's global reach, despite criticisms of alienating local fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 07-10-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 14:57 IST
UEFA has decided not to oppose plans for Barcelona to play a league game in Miami and AC Milan to feature in Australia, even though fan groups across Europe have strongly objected. The European soccer body cited a lack of clear rules from FIFA as the reason for their decision.

This development marks a key step in La Liga's aim to stage a match between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami Gardens on December 20, and Serie A's AC Milan versus Como in Perth in February. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin stated that while allowing the games to proceed is regrettable, the decision is unique and should not set a precedent for future games.

Despite the ongoing criticism, La Liga and Serie A are seeking to expand their global presence and counter the financial strength of England's Premier League. UEFA plans to work with FIFA to create rules that preserve the integrity of domestic competitions and maintain the connection between clubs and their local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

