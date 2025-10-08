Beth Mooney's Century Leads Australia to Triumph Over Pakistan Despite Collapse

Beth Mooney delivered an outstanding performance with her bat, scoring a remarkable century that led Australia to a commanding 107-run victory over Pakistan in their ICC World Cup encounter on Wednesday. Despite an initial batting collapse, Mooney, aided by Alana King, spearheaded a resilient comeback.

Australia, sent in to bat, faced early setbacks at 76/7, courtesy of Pakistan's spinners led by Nashra Sandhu who wreaked havoc on the top order. Mooney's resilient 109, her fifth ODI century, and King's noteworthy support helped reach 221/9, setting a challenging target.

In response, Pakistan floundered, with Australia's bowlers, including Kim Garth and Megan Schutt, decimating the lineup for 114. This victory marks Australia's second win in the tournament, reinforcing their dominance following an initial win against New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)