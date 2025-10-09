Sheffield Wednesday’s Financial Crisis: A Wake-Up Call for English Football Governance

Sheffield Wednesday's financial turmoil poses a 'significant problem' for English football, says David Kogan, chair of the new Independent Football Regulator (IFR). Concerns over governance and financial sustainability have compelled the IFR to consider forcing unsuitable club owners to sell, if necessary, to protect the sport's integrity.

In June, the English Football League charged the beleaguered second-tier club with multiple regulatory breaches, following their failure to pay players' wages on time. Previously, the club has faced sanctions, including a six-point deduction in the 2020-21 season, due to profit and sustainability rule violations.

The IFR, with its new regulatory powers, aims to oversee club licensing, ensuring compliance with financial stability and fan engagement criteria. 'If necessary, we will intervene once sufficient evidence is gathered,' Kogan stated, emphasizing the goal to collaborate with owners to resolve issues pragmatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)