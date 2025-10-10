Left Menu

Carl Lewis Champions Integrity and Infrastructure for Athletic Success

Legendary athlete Carl Lewis believes Usain Bolt's records will remain unbroken and advocates for hefty fines on dope cheats to protect the sport's integrity. Lewis also emphasizes the necessity for India to develop a strong sporting culture and infrastructure to thrive in track and field globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:52 IST
Carl Lewis Champions Integrity and Infrastructure for Athletic Success
Legendary athlete Carl Lewis is unwavering in his belief that Usain Bolt's world records remain unbreakable for now. At the same time, he argues that heavy financial penalties should be imposed on doping offenders as a deterrent.

Lewis, who has an illustrious Olympic career with nine gold medals, stresses the significance of developing a sporting culture and infrastructure. He believes India must significantly invest in these areas to become a global track and field powerhouse as competition intensifies worldwide.

Discussing the influence of genetics in athletic success, Lewis says some individuals are predisposed to excel in sports, while emphasizing that a supportive sports environment is crucial to nurturing talent.

