Sai Sudharsan: The Crafting of a Left-Handed Prodigy
Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak discusses the development of young cricketer Sai Sudharsan, highlighting his resilience, technique, and back-foot power. Despite early criticism, Sudharsan's recent performance in the Test series against the West Indies reflects his potential and ongoing evolution as an adaptable batsman.
- Country:
- India
In the realm of cricket, talent is often appreciated not just through numbers, but by the nuances of gameplay. This is evident in the approach of Indian team management towards the rising star, Sai Sudharsan.
Sai Sudharsan, a promising left-hander from Tamil Nadu, silenced his detractors by crafting a career-best 87 in a Test match against the West Indies. His impressive poise caught the eye of batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, who emphasized studying Sudharsan's game beyond mere scorecards.
Kotak highlighted Sudharsan's mental toughness and adaptability, particularly his unique ability to generate power from the back foot despite growing up on turning tracks. While Kotak acknowledges that Sudharsan's growth is ongoing, his demonstrated strength against both spin and pace bowlers marks him as a player to watch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cough Syrup Crisis: Tragedy in Tamil Nadu Shakes India
Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Nadu
Tragic Tamil Nadu Cough Syrup Scandal: Madhya Pradesh Demands Accountability
Dhinakaran Urges Postponement of Tamil Nadu's PGT Examination Amid Syllabus Changes
Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Thriving Economy at Global Startup Summit