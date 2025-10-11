Left Menu

Switzerland's Xhaka Shines in Crucial Win Over Sweden

Switzerland, led by captain Granit Xhaka who scored a penalty, won 2-0 against Sweden in a World Cup qualifier. This victory puts Switzerland at the top of Group B with nine points, while Sweden remains at the bottom, struggling to advance to next year's finals.

In a thrilling World Cup qualifier, Switzerland, spearheaded by captain Granit Xhaka, triumphed over Sweden with a decisive 2-0 victory. Xhaka's spot-kick opened the scoring, solidifying his team's dominant position in Group B.

This victory leaves Switzerland with a perfect record of three wins, placing them at the top of the group with nine points. Meanwhile, Kosovo follows in second, and Slovenia holds third after a goalless draw against each other. Sweden's dreams of qualification are rapidly fading as they remain bottom of the table with only one point.

Adding to their woes, Swedish goalkeeper Viktor Johansson was beaten again in stoppage time when Swiss substitute Johan Manzabi's deflected shot found the back of the net. The Swedes face an uphill battle as their chances of making it to the finals dwindle.

